Two South Carolina dog owners are outraged after a worker doing a routine meter check sprayed their dogs with something similar to pepper spray.

Surveillance video from WMBF Executive Producer Hunter Tresnicky's home shows the Santee Cooper employee walking straight to the backyard and immediately spraying the barking dogs with spray.

The dogs can be seen rubbing their faces in the grass.

Tresnicky was home at the time of the incident, and when his dogs stopped barking, he went to see what was going on. He said he wasn't aware of what happened until he petted his dogs and then rubbed his eyes.

"My eyes started to burn and I said, 'Something's not right here.' Joe comes home and I say, 'I wonder if he did something to them.' And we go back and watch the surveillance video and you can see this guy walk up and spray them," Tresnicky said.