BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health expects to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing as soon as this week, using a test that on Saturday won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As an existing customer of Cepheid Inc., a diagnostics firm based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Catholic Health has the equipment and testing platform at its sites to do up to 800 tests per day, each with a turnaround time under an hour.

