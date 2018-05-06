A car was left dangling over a retaining wall on I-20 near Capitol Ave after a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were attempting to stop a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz in the area of Lee and White Oak St. when the suspects somehow exited the vehicle and fled. Atlanta Police said the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

One person, who is female, was detained and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Preliminary information indicated she had two broken legs, Atlanta Police said.

Police said they are looking for three additional suspects who fled the scene.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to the scene to make sure there were no people left in the car. Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford said the car jumped a fence on the surface street and came to a rest over the retaining wall.

Atlanta Police said the vehicle was stolen out of DeKalb County in late May.

Car dangling over I-20 after police chase A stolen car dangled from a wall over I-20 after a police chase in Atlanta on June 5, 2018. 01 / 11 A stolen car dangled from a wall over I-20 after a police chase in Atlanta on June 5, 2018. 01 / 11

© 2018 WXIA