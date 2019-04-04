NIAGARA FALLS, ON — The Ontario-designated operator of a cannabis outlet in Niagara Falls said that he expects the store to open by early May.

Chris Bogart, Choom Cannabis president, said the store at 7555 Montrose Road is in “full construction mode.”

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario designated the Vancouver-based Choom Cannabis the province-backed adult use and recreational marijuana retailer for Niagara Falls earlier this winter. The store is in a strip plaza along a heavily-traveled thoroughfare.

"Choom is going to be moving into Niagara Falls at the Niagara Square Mall in town. The nice thing for them is that it's right along the Queen Elizabeth Way, it's got a lot of parking lot, a lot of lighting and it's away from any sensitive areas" said Diodati.