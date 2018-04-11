BUFFALO, NY - 22 year-old AnnaLynn Williams world was halted when her doctors discovered she had leukemia.

"I was diagnosed in October of 2008 with acute myelogenous leukemia which is a form of leukemia that normally affects older adults" said Williams. "So at 22 I was diagnosed with something most people get when they are 70 something."

2 On Your Side first introduced you to Williams when she met the woman who donated bone marrow that saved her life. "I was really fortunate that I had a donor in the registry named Jesse" said Williams "and she donated bone marrow for me and I received that in March 26th 2010 and I have been in remission ever since."

Throughout her treatment, AnnaLynn kept her faith that she would one day get married and become a research scientist to help other cancer patients. Now ten years later she is well on her way to achieving those goals.

"We've been married about five years now" said Williams "and we're living in Rochester and I'm about to complete my PHD in epidemiology. I started my PHD in 2013 and I will be defending it on December 7th and at that point I will be Dr. Williams."

Once she has her doctorate she hopes to use her own experiences to try and make patients more comfortable during cancer treatments.

"...help make sure that everyone that does survive this terrible disease never has to worry about that happening to them again" said Williams "and can live a full and healthy life and better yet can make it through there treatments without all the horrendous side effects they currently experience."

AnnaLynn has accepted a research fellowship at St Jude Children's Research Hospital and once her diploma is in hand she will be off to help others overcome what she has.

