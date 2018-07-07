ALFRED, N.Y. — Family, friends, and members of law enforcement from all across the country will gather in Western New York to pay their respects to a New York State Trooper killed in the line of duty last week.

Trooper Nicholas Clark, 29, was responding to a domestic call in Corning early Monday morning when he was shot and killed.

Calling hours are being held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alfred University's phys ed center. Trooper Clark's funeral will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. in the same location.

Clark, of Troupsburg, was "an outstanding athlete in high school and college," First Deputy Superintendent Chris Fiore said at a news conference hours after Clark's death.

He attended Canisteo-Greenwood High School where he was a two-time state wrestling champion and standout football player. He spent one year at University of North Carolina at Greensboro on a wrestling scholarship before transferring to Alfred University, where he was an All-American linebacker at Alfred University and, according to a 2012 report posted on the school's Facebook page, he was invited as a free agent to Buffalo Bills mini-camp that spring.

The flags at One Bills Drive are flown at half staff today in memory of New York State Trooper Nick Clark, who tried out for the Bills in 2012.



His family and our State Troopers are in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/F67QXs1au4 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) July 6, 2018

He graduated from the New York State Police Academy in 2015, and in August 2017, he transferred to the Bath barracks, New York State Police Troop E Commander Major Richard Allen said Monday. As a lifelong Steuben County resident, this move brought with it a new goal, to give back to the community where he grew up.

"He was very proud to serve the citizens that he called friends and neighbors," Allen said.

