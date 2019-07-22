BUFFALO, N.Y. — While a busted water pipe might not seem like good news, City of Buffalo residents could have those old lead pipes replaced free of charge.

35 homes have had this done so far through the new ROLL (Replacing Old Lead Pipes) Pilot Program.

Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that they received more than $800,000 to provide this service to just about 200 properties.

The funding comes from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's water line replacement initiative ($567,000), the Department of Environmental Conservation ($100,000), and a member item grant from NYS Sen. Chris Jacobs ($155,000).

In order to qualify for this financial assistance, a property's water service lines must experience a break or a leak while there is funding available through this pilot program.

According to the city, when lead pipes break, the lines from the home need to be fully replaced because patches and partial replacements can allow lead particles to flow into the home's drinking water.

"Contact us if you feel you have a damaged service line," said Oluwole "OJ" McFoy, chair of the Buffalo Water Board, "and that's normally indicated either by pooling water around your home or very very low pressure throughout your systems."

The number to call is (716) 847-1065, ext. 146.

"Our goal is to make this pilot a permanent program," Brown said. "We are looking for sustainable sources of funding. We have some very good ideas on how we can do it, but we wanted to start with a pilot."

If it doesn't become a permanent program, Buffalo residents will have to make sure they have insurance covering those lines, because by January 2020 the city will require that all service lines made of lead, or having a lead component, will have to be fully replaced when they experience a break or leak regardless if there is pilot program money left over.

The city recommends residents get "water service line insurance" if their pipes aren't covered under home or renter's insurance.

According to a press release from the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Water Board formed a partnership with HomeServe to provide affordable water service line insurance to those who need it.