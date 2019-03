BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the revised sexual harassment laws took effect last year, attorney Amy Habib Rittling said claims filed by employees are up approximately 150 percent.

“I’m seeing more calls and we’re just seeing more complaints of it,” she said. “There’s definitely been an uptick.”

She is a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP and serves as counsel for employers that face complaints. You can read more about this report by visiting the Buffalo Business First site.