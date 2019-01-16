BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Main Street businesses in Buffalo's University District are looking for help after damaging break-ins interrupted their normally quiet routines serving their customers. Now the district's councilman will press for more police presence.

Kamalie Liyanage has enjoyed the past year and a half running her Wholly Crepe eatery on Main Street until she was alerted to a break-in last night at the back of the building. Back in December, just before Christmas front windows were shattered in a previous break-in. Liyanage says: "The 4 a.m. call from the security company ... hey the police are dispatched ... your alarm's going off."

And she's not alone. Just down Main Street a similar scene at the popular Sato Ramen restaurant. They might be related to repeat break-ins here and on Hertel in North Buffalo over the past several weeks with what police think may be a lone suspect wearing a hoody. Despite security cameras on the street and in businesses it is hard to get a good look at his face.

It's a frustrating situation for Liyanage, and now she may have to compromise to heighten their security more-so. "We haven't had these issues in this neighborhood before. Some metal sort of deterrent effects for the windows though I think it might mess up the vibe of this place. We wanna have an inviting, open environment."

Security and neighborhood image just as important for University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt who knows Main Street near UB is a vibrant sector for the community.

2 on Your Side asked him what he could do for these affected businesses and to enhance security. Wyatt's response: "I need to hear from them and you know I need to work closely with them. If we're trying to attract new businesses in this community we have to be able to address this issue. Because if not we won't get new businesses. So I have to do more listening and work with our police department to see about getting more patrols. But not just cars driving through, but actually foot patrols because that will make people feel comfortable."

The business association will also discuss these break-ins next week with some hope for Liyanage regarding her business, "It has not diminished our love for what we do here."