BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The 17th annual Taste of Diversity Festival will take over Buffalo’s West Side all day Saturday. The festival starts on Grant Street and Lafayette Street, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival's mission is to promote inclusion and help revitalize Buffalo's West Side.

Taste of Diversity gives visitors a chance to experience food, dancing, and live music performances from vendors all across Western New York.

Admission to the festival is free.