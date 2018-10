BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Zoo's elephants are packing up their trunks.

Elephants Jothi and Surapa are headed to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans to live in a bigger habitat.

The zoo held a goodbye party for the pair of pacaderms. Visitors had a chance to say their goodbyes, sign a farewell card, and even grab a treat.

No word on when the elephants are officially heading out of town.

