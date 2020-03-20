BUFFALO, N.Y. — All major hospitals in the Buffalo area have canceled elective surgeries to conserve dwindling supplies of blood and protective gear, such as face masks, that are needed to treat victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surgeons at Catholic Health and the Erie County Medical Center began canceling elective surgeries earlier in the week. Kaleida Health followed suit with a decision Thursday to cancel non-emergency surgeries effective today. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it would take the same measure, effective Friday evening.

The embargo on all non-essential procedures comes as hospitals seek to limit staff and patient exposure to coronavirus and brace for an influx of COVID-19 patients. Blood for transfusions and protective gear for healthcare providers, including face masks, are in critically short supply. These consumable supplies, like tests for COVID-19, have become difficult to obtain.

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.