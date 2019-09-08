BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years, speeding in schools zones in Buffalo has been a big problem, leading to safety concerns.
And now the city looks to crackdown on violators.
Governor Cuomo this week signed into law legislation that will allow the city to install speed cameras in school zones.
Those speed cameras would arrive this school year.
There will be an education period from the beginning of the school year to mid-October, letting people know about the speed cameras.
And then violators will start to be ticketed.
The city has already hired a company that will provide the speed cameras. They will be installed outside 20 schools across the city in high traffic areas, and these cameras are mobile, so they can be moved to other schools.
The speed limit in school zones in Buffalo is 15 miles per hour.
Once someone goes 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, during school hours, the cameras instantly take a picture of the vehicle.
"Last year our district experienced several near tragedies because too many drivers don't know what they're doing behind the wheel these cameras will catch those drivers and lead to punishing them for their disregard of student safety," Dr. Will Keresztes of Buffalo Schools said.
It will be up to Buffalo Police to review those cameras every week or so.
Offenders will get a $50 ticket in the mail with the city getting addresses from license plates.
During that education period, again at the beginning of the school year to mid-October, anyone caught speeding in a school zone will get a warning notice sent to them.
After October 15, actual violations will be issued.
Here are the schools that could get the cameras:
- St. Joseph's, Main St. from Niagara Falls to Winspear
- PS 76 (Herman Badillo); PS34 (Hutch Tech), S.Elmwood from Tracy to Johnson
- PS 42 (Occupational Training Center); PS 54 (Dr.Blackmon), Main from Fairfield to Florence
- PS 94 (West Hertel Academy) PS 79 (Pfc William J. Gabriarz), Military from Race to Chandler
- PS 305 (McKinley HS), Elmwood from Nottingham to Amherst
- Westminster Community Charter, Bailey from E. Amherst t Kensington
- PS 3 (D'Youville Porter) PS 212 (Leonardo DaVinci) PS 190 (International), Porter from Niagara to Richmond
- PS 302 (Emerson School of Hospitality), West Chippewa from Elmwood to Franklin
- PS 61 (Arthur O. Eve), Leroy from Hill to Deerfield
- Canisius HS, Delaware from Lancaster to Ferry
- PS 336 (Middle Early College HS), Main from E. Hertel to Depew
- PS 156 (Frederick Law Olmsted), Suffolk from Rt.33 to Langfield
- Nichols School, Colvin from Linden to Amherst
- PS 17 (Early Childhood Center), Main from Delevan to Northland
- PS 99 (Stanley Makowski Childhood), Jefferson from North Hampton to Masten
- PS 67 (Discovery School), Notre Dame Academy Abbott from Woodside to Dorrance
- PS 19 (Native American Magnet), W. Delavan from Niagara to Herkimer
- PS 206 (South Park HS), Southside from Abbott to South Park
- PS 69 (Houghton Academy), Clinton from Roberts to Gorski
- PS 208 (Riverside Academy), Ontario from Tonawanda to Niagara
- PS 355 (Emerson Annex at 28), South Park from Hopkins to Sirret
- PS 97(Harvey Austin), Sycamore from Miller to Walden
- PS 301 (Burgard HS) Kensington from Fillmore to Norma
- PS 192 (Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts), E. Ferry from Main to Purdy
- South Buffalo Charter, South Ogden from Casimir to Mineral Spring
- PS 131 (Academy School at 4 and LTEP), South Park from Louisiana to Alabama
- PS 66 (North Park Middle School), Parkside from Tacoma to North
- PS 80 (Highgate Heights) Winspear from Suffolk to Eggert
- PS 64 (Tapestry Charter School, Frederick Law Olmsted), Great Arrow from Lincoln Parkway to Delaware
- PS 32 (Bennett Park Montessori) Clinton form Pine to Hickory