EAST AURORA, N.Y. — With the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon fast approaching, tributes are popping up all over the place.

On a leafy street in the village of East Aurora stands one family's 550-pound tribute to the man on the moon, called Millard the Buffalo.

The buffalo was a surprise birthday present Mark Goergen got for his wife Laurisa, and they've been decorating it for special occasions ever since.

The Homage to the events, 50 years ago was all Goergen's doing.

"I think I just wanted it to bring out the technology of what we did, the whole Apollo mission. I was a kid when Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and I've been a geek ever since," Goergen said.

We all know that the Lunar Rover didn't appear until Apollo 15, however, Mark Goergen was on a mission.

"We googled pictures of the Lunar Rover, and just came up with ideas on what we had laying around, what we could do… went over to the tire store and got four trash tires from them and started building," he said.

Inspiring really... as for what's next, "What's next… so Labor Day's next, we'll come up with something," Goergen said.

Until then, mankind is waiting.