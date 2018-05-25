BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to cool off on this long holiday weekend, you can head to one of the city's splash pads.

All of the city's 11 splash pads will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Memorial Day) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They'll remain open on weekends until July 1st. City pools open then, and the city will add more summer hours for the splash pads.

Here are the locations:

Allison - 50 Rees Street

Cazenovia Park

Centennial in LaSalle Park

Houghton Park - 1675 Clinton Street

Kensington - corner of Kensington Avenue & Grider Street

Lanigan -150 Fulton Street

Lincoln -10 Quincy Street

Masten - Best Street & Orange Street

MLK Park

Roosevelt - Roosevelt Avenue & Martha Avenue

Schiller Park

