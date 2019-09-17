BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "City of Lights" design by a group from Rochester is the winner of the Buffalo Skyway redesign content.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon as Governor Andrew Cuomo hosted the final event in the contest.

The design calls for a portion of the Skyway (south of the Buffalo River) to be turned into a park.

"The Buffalo waterfront has always been one of our state's great assets, and by removing the existing Skyway we will lay the foundation for further transformation and growth in this community," Governor Cuomo said. "This competition generated ideas and proposals from some of the nation's greatest minds to redesign this obsolete corridor into a modern transportation network that reflects the exciting turnaround in Western New York and sends a message to the rest of the country that Buffalo is back."

WEB EXTRA: "City of Lights" Skyway redesign proposal

The Rochester group will receive $100,000 in prize money for winning the "Aim For the Sky" competition. The first runner-up, Skyway River Loop, will receive $50,000 and the second runner-up, Queen City Harbor: Bringing Buffalo to the Water's Edge, will receive $25,000.

Photos: Skyway ideas Buffalo Skybeach Buffalo Skybeach Buffalo Skybeach Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Skyway 2.0 Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Buffalo Sky Scape Skyway City of Lights Skyway City of Lights Skyway: Highways to Parkways Skyway: Highways to Parkways Skyway: Highways to Parkways Skyway: Highways to Parkways Skyway: Olmsted Parkway Skyway: Olmsted Parkway Skyway: Olmsted Parkway Skyway: Olmsted Remixed Skyway: Olmsted Remixed Skyway: Olmsted Remixed Skyway: Olmsted Remixed Skyway: Queen City Harbor Skyway: Queen City Harbor Skyway: Queen City Harbor Skyway: Queen City Harbor Skyway: REC Skyway: REC Skyway: REC Skyway: REC Skyway: River Loop Skyway: River Loop Skyway: River Loop Skyway: River Loop Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor Skway: Erie Green Skway: Erie Green

RELATED: High hopes: Skyway Redesign competition brings wide array of ideas

RELATED: Unveiling of Buffalo Skyway proposals pushed back

RELATED: More than 100 submissions for Skyway redesign