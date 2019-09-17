BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "City of Lights" design by a group from Rochester is the winner of the Buffalo Skyway redesign content. 

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon as Governor Andrew Cuomo hosted the final event in the contest. 

The design calls for a portion of the Skyway (south of the Buffalo River) to be turned into a park. 

"The Buffalo waterfront has always been one of our state's great assets, and by removing the existing Skyway we will lay the foundation for further transformation and growth in this community," Governor Cuomo said. "This competition generated ideas and proposals from some of the nation's greatest minds to redesign this obsolete corridor into a modern transportation network that reflects the exciting turnaround in Western New York and sends a message to the rest of the country that Buffalo is back."

WEB EXTRA: "City of Lights" Skyway redesign proposal

The Rochester group will receive $100,000 in prize money for winning the "Aim For the Sky" competition. The first runner-up, Skyway River Loop, will receive $50,000 and the second runner-up, Queen City Harbor: Bringing Buffalo to the Water's Edge, will receive $25,000. 

Photos: Skyway ideas
01 / 71
Buffalo Skybeach
02 / 71
Buffalo Skybeach
03 / 71
Buffalo Skybeach
04 / 71
Skyway 2.0
05 / 71
Skyway 2.0
06 / 71
Skyway 2.0
07 / 71
Skyway 2.0
08 / 71
Skyway 2.0
09 / 71
Skyway 2.0
10 / 71
Skyway 2.0
11 / 71
Skyway 2.0
12 / 71
Skyway 2.0
13 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
14 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
15 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
16 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
17 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
18 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
19 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
20 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
21 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
22 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
23 / 71
Buffalo Sky Scape
24 / 71
Skyway City of Lights
25 / 71
Skyway City of Lights
26 / 71
Skyway: Highways to Parkways
27 / 71
Skyway: Highways to Parkways
28 / 71
Skyway: Highways to Parkways
29 / 71
Skyway: Highways to Parkways
30 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Parkway
31 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Parkway
32 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Parkway
33 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Remixed
34 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Remixed
35 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Remixed
36 / 71
Skyway: Olmsted Remixed
37 / 71
Skyway: Queen City Harbor
38 / 71
Skyway: Queen City Harbor
39 / 71
Skyway: Queen City Harbor
40 / 71
Skyway: Queen City Harbor
41 / 71
Skyway: REC
42 / 71
Skyway: REC
43 / 71
Skyway: REC
44 / 71
Skyway: REC
45 / 71
Skyway: River Loop
46 / 71
Skyway: River Loop
47 / 71
Skyway: River Loop
48 / 71
Skyway: River Loop
49 / 71
Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence
50 / 71
Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence
51 / 71
Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence
52 / 71
Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence
53 / 71
Skyway: Rustbelt Resurgence
54 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
55 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
56 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
57 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
58 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
59 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
60 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
61 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
62 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
63 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
64 / 71
Skyway: The Sapphire Necklace
65 / 71
Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor
66 / 71
Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor
67 / 71
Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor
68 / 71
Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor
69 / 71
Skyway: Vision for Skway Corridor
70 / 71
Skway: Erie Green
71 / 71
Skway: Erie Green

RELATED: High hopes: Skyway Redesign competition brings wide array of ideas

RELATED: Unveiling of Buffalo Skyway proposals pushed back

RELATED: More than 100 submissions for Skyway redesign