Buffalo schools still reeling from ransomware attack

The March ransomware attack was a lot worse than district officials have let on. Their lack of transparency has rankled parents and staff.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How bad was the hack of the Buffalo school district’s computer system in mid-March?

The paper equivalent of lost documents would fill KeyBank Center to the rafters, one source told Investigative Post. The missing records include decades of teaching materials, student records and some 5,000 applications for admission to schools in September. Systems essential to the operation of the district, such as legal and accounting, are crippled.

The hack has caused minimal disruption to classroom instruction and distance learning, but it’s impacted the physical operation of school buildings. Automated functions such as operation of heating and cooling systems have been disrupted, for example.