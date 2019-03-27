Local retailer Oxford Pennant is partnering with J. Crew to launch a line of T-shirts and pennants to sell in stores across the country and online.

The deal has been in the works for more than a year. Dave Horesh and his partner, Brett Mikoll, worked to create designs that would align with J. Crew's brand but still maintain the trademark of Oxford Pennant.

"Myself and the creative team kind of sent them a whole suite of creative designs, kind of threw a ton of stuff against the wall. They ended up loving a few and kind of went with it. Made some T-shirts, made some banners, made some pennants," Mikoll told 2 On Your Side.

Mikoll says J. Crew was a perfect fit to partner with because the styles of both companies were so similar. When the company originally brought up a partnership with Oxford Pennant, he thought it was the perfect partnership to expand.

"Their whole blend of American preppy but pretty modern design, it kind of makes sense with what we do. ‘Cause we kind of have that nostalgic Americana thing going on, that inherently what is a pennant," Mikoll said.

Mikoll described that it was Horesh who sealed the deal with J. Crew. He worked on the creative aspect of developing the products that would make their way into stores.

He's hoping J. Crew will open them up to a new audience of consumers.

"I’m excited to see what kind of audience this brings us and who we can communicate with afterward," he said.

The Oxford Pennant line is available for purchase online and in J. Crew Stores across the country.

