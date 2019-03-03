BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some properties in the city of Buffalo are in high demand as the popularity of the city grows.

The added interest is making some residents nervous about property taxes as the city undergoes a tax re-evaluation.

"...because those areas are desirable as the city has increased in popularity have seen the value of their house rise in some cases we've seen over three hundred percent," said Allentown Association Member Jonathan White.

However, for low-income families, White says a major property tax increase could be detrimental.

"For those individuals, for those families a tax increase, that sees their property tax double or more means that they may not be able to live in their home."

White is a member of the Property Tax Coalition which is made up of Buffalo Neighborhood Associations. The group is advocating for an exemption for low-income homeowners who live in fast-changing neighborhoods in Buffalo.

The coalition held a public meeting Saturday to discuss a proposal to adopt a partial tax exemption for income-qualifying homeowners.

"This is something that not everyone will be able to take advantage of, its income eligible and everyone will pay an increase in taxes it's just that their increase will not be such that they are forced out of there home," said White.

The coalition has drafted a proposal for Buffalo Common Council to pass and then send to the state for approval.

"Ask their council member to support legislation that's being sponsored by New York State," said White "that gives the city the ability to cap the increase on property taxes for income eligible families."

Council Member Joel Feroleto told 2 On Your Side that he would support something that benefits protecting owner-occupied, income restricted homeowners that have lived in their home for a certain amount of time.