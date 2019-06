CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo resident was the latest winner of a new car through the Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It game.

Lashaniek Joseph visited a Tops Market location in Cheektowaga and left with a large prize. Joseph is the fifth customer to win a car through the game, with five more car prizes available.

Joseph and her family will receive their prize and celebrate at the grand reopening celebration at the Tops Market location on 700 Thruway Plaza Drive.