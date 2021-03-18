BPS progresses after ransomware attack; students will learn remotely Thursday, Friday

On Monday, the delayed Phase 2 of reopening will begin. Students in 3rd and 4th grade and some high school students will be welcomed back to the classroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the first Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education meeting since a ransomware attack last week, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said the district is making progress getting their network back up and running.

For some context, during his presentation to board members Dr. Cash referenced data from a book written by a New York Times journalist that reported there have been more than 1,000 cyberattacks on school districts nationwide since 2016.

Dr. Cash showed a graphic that indicated that academic systems for teaching and learning are operating at about 90% functionality, which he said is good news.

However, he said business systems still have a few more days of work ahead.

While progress is being made, the district said certain sectors of the system are experiencing intermittent stability, so on Thursday and Friday, students will remain at home for a full day of remote instruction.

On Monday, the delayed Phase 2 of reopening will begin. Students in 3rd and 4th grade and some high school students will be welcomed back to the classroom.

"I'd like everyone to keep in mind that this is a marathon not a sprint. We still have a long way to go on this recovery and restoration journey" district chief information officer Myra Burden said.

Burden is referring to the district implementing a longer-term comprehensive initiative to enhance IT security and infrastructure going forward. She said the district is working with experts to ensure a full recovery and implement best practices going forward.

The investigation into the ransomware attack with local, state and federal law enforcement is on-going.