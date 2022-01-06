Buffalo Public Schools cancel Friday classes and after-school activities

In a Facebook post Thursday, BPS announced that because of hazardous travel conditions and staffing shortages schools would not reopen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District has canceled classes for a second straight day following a lake effect event that dropped over a foot of snow on the city.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening BPS announced that they had made the decision due to "continuing inclement weather" as well as hazardous travel conditions and staffing shortages.

Many schools across Western New York including Buffalo Schools made the same choice Thursday when the snow band was active. Travel remained slow-going throughout the city after much of the lake effect had fallen.

BPS added that central offices will also remain closed on January 7 and after-school activities canceled.