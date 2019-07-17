BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 40 students visited Sahlen Field on Wednesday to learn more about careers in sports management as part of a new program.

Buffalo Prep launched a program Wednesday to engage students in learning activities outside the classroom.

The Prep Pathways program introduces Buffalo Prep's freshmen students to a variety of career paths, helping them improve communication skills, time management skills, and how to cultivate a professional attitude.

Students will learn the inner workings of a variety of Buffalo organizations, exploring different career and educational paths that are available. Some organizations include the Buffalo Bisons, New Era Cap, Delaware North, 43North, Phillips Lytle LLP, Canisius College and Northland Workforce Training Center.

Buffalo Prep hopes this opportunity allows students to explore their potential career paths within the Western New York community.