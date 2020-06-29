Buffalo Police order internal affairs investigation after officer is recorded verbally harassing woman

Wheeew child, the Buffalo PD are a bunch of scum. Watch this officer call me a Cunt 🙃. Yesterday, I was pulling out of 7/11 parking lot and saw police cars rolling in. I started recording bc I saw a 5 cops walking towards the man in the video, the blonde female cop was walking towards him with a Baton in her hand and the male cop who was physically harassing me yelled at us to “get the fuck out of here” bc we where driving out of the parking lot slow. I was no where near them. I was immediately concerned. I’ve lived on the west side of buffalo for my whole life (pre-gentrification), I’ve seen people in my community battle substance abuse and mental illness. He seemed off, but I was not threatened by him in the slightest. They tried to say he had a weight in his hand, this man had no weapon in his hand. They made him so “dangerous” but people where going in and out of 7-11 inches away from him, he was fully cooperative. I never went near him, all I did was record from the side walk and tell the man he doesn’t have to talk to them about 3 times, bc of that I had 3 officers bully me. I wish someone was recording them harassing me. The cop in the video literally walked up on me and physically and verbally harassed me by shoving his whole body against me, breathing on me, calling me out of my name, and making sexist remarks. I kept trying move away from but he kept coming after me. He was overtly intimidating me and trying to provoke me. None of the 9 other cops stopped this man from physically harassing me. I’m so small and not intimidating in the slightest but they acted like was such a threat. Who’s training these people? Why is acceptable for them to degrade me? Armed police officers should be able to effectively do their job with out being threatened by civilians recording them. P.S. when I said it doesn’t matter or that I don’t care if he is out of his mind, it not that don’t care about his pain or that supposedly committed a crime. I said that bc the police officer was trying to incriminate the man to justify their actions. It 👏🏾does 👏🏾not👏🏾matter👏🏾what👏🏾his👏🏾crime👏🏾was👏🏾.