BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a rollover accident, which occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday on Memorial Drive between Newton Street and Concord Street.

According to police, two people were injured in the accident. One person suffered from serious injuries, the other person's conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.