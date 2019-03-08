BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Buffalo Police Department, a 42-year-old woman died in a rollover accident around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred on Memorial Drive between Newton Street and Concord Street when a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer veered off the road. The vehicle hit a curb, then a tree, before rolling over.

A 27-year-old man was driving, and was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries. The woman was in the passenger seat and died on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

