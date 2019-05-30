BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decision on body cameras downstate could make it easier for you to see the footage the devices collect in Buffalo.

A New York City Appeals Court ruled that body camera footage isn't part of a personal record, so the public doesn't need a court order to request it.

The Police Benevolent Association argued body camera footage couldn't be released without a court order. They argued that the footage is meant to be used for evaluating officer performance. A New York City Appeals Court decided Thursday that's not true.

Currently, the Buffalo Police Department is slowly rolling out body cameras to all officers. 2 On Your Side spoke with Captain Jeff Rinaldo about what this means for the Buffalo Police Department.

Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side that BPD intends to follow the law. This means body cam footage will be subject to a Freedom of Information Law request, but only after authorities complete their investigation.

"If it's an active investigation, it's considered the evidence. We do not release evidence while an investigation is active," Rinaldo said. "If it is part of a concern for extreme privacy, what the footage shows, or it could be detrimental to the subject of the video, or potentially could violate a HIPPA provision or a juvenile, we will not release that footage."

Body Cameras have already been issued to officers in two districts in the City of Buffalo. Rinaldo says the plan is to have every officer in the city wearing body cameras by the end of the year. The Buffalo Police Department has published its body camera policy here.