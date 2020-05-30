Buffalo Police commissioner says officers around the county must act professionally and responsibly

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As protests continue around the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, the Buffalo Police Commissioner posted a message on Facebook Saturday morning to address the situation.
Commissioner Byron Lockwood said he was disturbed by the actions of the four police officers that lead to Floyd's death. He added that he believes people have the right to peacefully assemble and the department will allow people to do so in Buffalo.
A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo says we will likely hear from Mayor Byron Brown on Saturday. On Friday, Two On Your Side's Jeff Preval was able to ask him about the situation.
REPORTER: Do you think the Buffalo Police Department regardless of the steps that it has made, do you think the Buffalo Police Department still needs to make any more headway in terms of reform?
"In whatever you're doing, no matter how hard you work no matter the progress and the strides that you make there's always room for improvement," Brown said.
You can read the entire statement from Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood below...
Good Morning,
I wanted to take a moment and address the current situation occurring in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the four Minneapolis Police Officers that led to the death of George Floyd. Conduct like that shows a total disregard for the life of another human being. This event, along with other situations, has led to feelings of anger and frustration within our communities. The way to prevent situations from occurring like what we are seeing around our nation, is for police departments around the country to continue to act professionally, responsibly and to value each and every person's life as if it were our own. Since becoming Commissioner, my biggest priority has been to continue building stronger relationships between the BPD and the community. We have never had a more robust community policing focus within our department then we do now.. We as a Police Department shall respect people's first amendment rights and will allow peaceful assemblies to occur. Remember, it is our actions in difficult times, that define our reputations for a lifetime.
Respectfully,
Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood