Buffalo Police commissioner says officers around the county must act professionally and responsibly

I wanted to take a moment and address the current situation occurring in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the four Minneapolis Police Officers that led to the death of George Floyd. Conduct like that shows a total disregard for the life of another human being. This event, along with other situations, has led to feelings of anger and frustration within our communities. The way to prevent situations from occurring like what we are seeing around our nation, is for police departments around the country to continue to act professionally, responsibly and to value each and every person's life as if it were our own. Since becoming Commissioner, my biggest priority has been to continue building stronger relationships between the BPD and the community. We have never had a more robust community policing focus within our department then we do now.. We as a Police Department shall respect people's first amendment rights and will allow peaceful assemblies to occur. Remember, it is our actions in difficult times, that define our reputations for a lifetime.