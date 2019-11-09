BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grand jury is investigating possible corruption at the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp.

Sources told Investigative Post and the Niagara Gazette the grand jury is looking into issues previously reported by the two news organizations, including the:

Provision of free health insurance to the board’s part-time board members.

Awarding of vendor contracts to businesses with political ties to OTB President Henry Wojtaszek and Chairman Richard Bianchi.

Possible distribution of tickets purchased by OTB to Sabres and Bills games to friends, family members and political associates of OTB executives and board members.

