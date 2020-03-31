BUFFALO, N.Y. — In order to increase hospital bed capacity, Erie County is looking to turn the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a hospital that would not only treat people with coronavirus, but also people who do not.

Last Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Army Corps of Engineers assessed the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to see if it could meet the standards of being turned into a mass coronavirus hospital.

And, within just a matter of hours, the Army Corps of Engineers made a recommendation to FEMA and New York State, saying that it could be turned into a coronavirus hospital.

Engineers took a look at a lot of different aspects of the convention center from electrical capabilities to water and backup power generators.

This is the same process that was done downstate with the Javits Center being turned into a Covid-19 hospital.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it found a lot of attributes with the convention center.

"Generally speaking the facility is well-suited to house an alternative care facility like I said, the primary factor that we're looking at it space, we want to increase bed space capacity as quick and with as much volume as possible," said Josh Feldmann, the chief of operations with the Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District.

Erie County says that 1,000 beds could be put here. And, that there would be enough space for patients with coronavirus and those who do not have the virus and that they would be separated.

If it's approved to be a coronavirus hospital, the Army Corps of Engineers would design the layout.

The Army Corps of Engineers says that it will be up to the state and FEMA to make a joint decision on whether the convention center will be turned into a coronavirus hospital.