BUFFALO, N.Y. — An allocation of low-cost hydropower among other incentives will trigger a Canadian medical technology firm to build a 63,000-square-foot, $84 million plant in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

Officials have been courting Thinking Robot Studios of Halifax, Nova Scotia for the past year and the company has agreed to construct its first U.S. plant in the Buffalo industrial park. For more information, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.