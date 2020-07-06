Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown lifts curfew

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nightly curfew for the city of Buffalo has been lifted according to a statement issued by Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday afternoon.
The curfew had been in place as a way to deter violence in the city after hours. However, after two straight nights of peaceful protests and meetings with members of the community, the Mayor decided to lift the curfew. It was scheduled to take place on Sunday night.
On Saturday, the mayor met with a coalition of local groups to discuss police reform. The coalition presented a list of urgent demands that the mayor is now considering.