BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the heat of summer single-family home sales plunged 15.4 percent in the Buffalo market.

The monthly figures from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors show 998 closed transactions last month, down from 1,180 in July 2018. For the first seven months of the year, sales are down 6.4 percent to 5,912 compared to last year. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.