Buffalo man sentenced for keeping father's Social Security benefits after he died

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time served and two years supervised release for stealing from the Social Security Administration (SSA).
The US Attorney's office says Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 48, was convicted of theft of government money. Al Shuaibii's father was receiving SSA benefits when he passed away in August, 2013. The son then converted the benefits for his own use until February 2019, knowing he was not entitled to them.
The resulting loss to the SSA was approximately $76,393.50. As part of his sentence, US District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo also ordered Al Shuaibi to repay the SSA that same amount.