TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being charged with murder after a person was found stabbed to death Thursday in the Town of Tonawanda.

The victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, was found in an apartment on Parkedge Avenue.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Clarence Simmons, 32, was arraigned Thursday night before Town Justice Daniel Cavarello.

Simmons is due back in court next month and faces a maximum of 25-years to life in prison if convicted.

