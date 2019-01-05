BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of young children living in Buffalo’s inner-city neighborhoods continue to be diagnosed every year with lead poisoning.

And City Hall continues to do next to nothing about it.

“Buffalo has not made as much progress as other communities have and not as much progress as perhaps they could,” said Andrew McLellan, president of Environmental Education Associates, which trains contractors and others to recognize and remediate lead hazards.

Thirteen months ago, the Center for Governmental Research, a consulting firm in Rochester, developed an action plan with 19 recommendations for the city, county and state to adopt.

The county has enacted the three recommendations it was asked to adopt. The state has implemented at least one of its five.

However, Mayor Byron Brown and the Common Council have not enacted any of the eleven recommendations requiring city action.

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.