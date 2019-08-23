BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New York cities, including Buffalo, are in the running for a tire-recycling business that could represent a $33 million private sector investment while creating as many as 50 new jobs.

Sources have confirmed a report from industry trade journal, Tire Business, that Scandinavia Enviro Systems A.B., in partnership with Environ Systems and TreadCraft Carbon L.L.C., is considering sites in Buffalo, Jamestown and Niagara Falls. TreadCraft Carbon is a subsidiary of Dunneville, Ontario-based TreadCraft Ltd. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.