BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is partnering with the Buffalo Police Department to host a mental health and wellness fair. The fair is designed to help communities in Buffalo learn more about the different mental health resources that are available in the city. It will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Lafayette Square.

Representatives from Buffalo Police Department Crisis Intervention team, as well as different mental health organizations will offer information sessions, on-site screenings, and therapy dogs.

When 2 On Your Side spoke with Mayor Byron Brown, he said this was all part of an effort to help forge a better relationship between the communities in the city and the Buffalo Police Department.

Mayor Byron Brown says members of the police department have participated in training to better prepare themselves when encountered with mental health issues in the field. The next step is making sure people in the community know about and have access to the resources that are in the city.

"We want to really reach out to the community. Let people know that are dealing with mental health, substance abuse, that there are resources in the community, that there is help in the community," Mayor Brown told 2 On Your Side.