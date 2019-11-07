BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo firefighter was pulled from a burning home and placed on a stretcher while battling a fire on Frankfort Avenue Thursday morning.

Fire officials tell 2 On Your Side the first-year firefighter briefly lost consciousness inside the building, most likely due to heat exhaustion. At the time he was surrounded by fellow firefighters who immediately got him outside. By the time he was loaded in the ambulance to be taken to ECMC, he had regained consciousness and was talking.

Other firefighters from Engine 33 were being attended to on scene for heat related issues as a precaution.

A neighbor tells Two On Your Side that four people live inside the home that caught fire. All four people were able to get out, including a six-year-old boy celebrating his birthday today. His mom told 2 On Your Side photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke they were planning a barbeque later today to mark the occasion, but all of the food and presents were lost in the fire.

The house was a total loss and the fire department requested emergency demolition. No word yet on how the fire started.

The Red Cross was called in to help the three adults and one child left homeless by the fire.