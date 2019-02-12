There is another report that indicates Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone is on his way out.

The latest report is from Rocco Palmo, a catholic reporter who covers the Vatican.

In an article dated Monday, December 2nd, Palmo says Malone will resign from the Buffalo Roman Catholic Diocese on Wednesday.

Palmo added that Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will be named administrator of the Buffalo Diocese.

Two On Your Side reached out to the Buffalo Diocese on Monday evening, asking for comment. Diocese spokesperson Kathy Spengler responded with the following...

The Diocese has no comment at this time.

Blessings,

Kathy

A similar report surfaced in November when Bishop Malone was in Rome with the New York State delegation.

At that time, Malone said reports of his resignation were false. the diocese said Malone would speak about his trip when he returned but upon arrival at the Buffalo airport, Malone left through a side door, avoiding protestors and reporters. A few days later the diocese issued a video statement from Malone where he said he would comment later on the investigation into his handling of the priest abuse scandal.

