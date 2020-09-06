Buffalo Common Council wants emergency meeting to discuss police reform; Mayor to announce proposals on Wednesday

A meeting was requested today in hopes of discussing police reform with the mayor and police commissioner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As protests continue in the City of Buffalo with the focus on police reform, The Buffalo Common Council has asked for an emergency meeting of the Police Oversight Committee.

The next scheduled meeting for the committee is July 28th. The council wants it sooner and they want the Buffalo Police Commissioner and Mayor to be there.

So far, nothing has been set but Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood have told council member and former police officer David Rivera that they would be open to an earlier meeting.

"The public is demanding reform. They are demanding answers." said Council Member Chris Scanlon. "I believe during these times we have to shoulder that responsibility, ask those tough questions of that administration and assist in facilitating change."

The request comes a few days after a 75-year-old protester was pushed by a few members of the Buffalo Police ERT unit while he was in Niagara Square after hours. The protester suffered injuries and two ERT officers were suspended and charged with felony assault.