BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is taking a look at the rules surrounding weapons inside Buffalo City Hall, after City Council member Ulysees Wingo refused to tell us whether he carries his gun to work or not.

We asked him that question Tuesday after he brought a gun onto school property two weeks ago.

REPORTER: I wonder whether you are carrying now, whether you have carried before in the past in City Hall, and whether you going forward will continue to carry?

WINGO: Right, I am sorry for the decision that I have made it was a mistake because Dr. Cash, the superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, has an ongoing investigation. I can't really comment any further on that.

Wingo wouldn't answer the question of whether he carries a gun in City Hall, which has strict policies against weapons, except for police officers.

This question still remains, two weeks after Wingo brought his loaded gun, into Riverside High before attending an assembly.

The gun was allowed to be stored in the principal's office.

City Hall security is handled by Buffalo Police and a national security firm called G4S.

Right next to metal detectors, there are signs posted prohibiting weapons of any kind.

But things are different for city employees, who just show their badge.

And elected officials are allowed to walk on in.

REPORTER: What does Buffalo Police know if anything about council member Wingo's possession of his firearm and whether that involves City Hall?

"I can say that the Buffalo Police Department is not aware whether or not he has carried his firearm to City Hall," said Captain Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department.

Even if Wingo did bring his gun to City Hall, Rinaldo says it wouldn't be against the law. This would be the case for anyone with a license.

And, they would be given the option of storing their gun in secured lockers in the basement of City Hall.

REPORTER: Do you know if council member Wingo has such an arrangement whether he stores it here?

"I do not believe he has utilized the storage of the weapon in the security office," Rinaldo said.

Police also tell us there are exceptions for city employees, including lawmakers to carry in City Hall, but they have to have clearance either from the police commissioner or Mayor Byron Brown.

Mayor Brown said last week Wingo would not carry his gun to City Hall moving forward, but didn't know whether he's carried in City Hall in the past.