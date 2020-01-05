Editor Jeff Wright will retire May 1, after 25 years at Buffalo Business First and a 42-year career in journalism, Publisher John Tebeau announced.

Wright became editor of Business First in 2000 after five years as managing editor.

“It’s now time for my next chapter,” Wright said. “It’s been my privilege and my honor to lead this amazing group of professional journalists and to work with the entire team at Business First. I’ve enjoyed every minute.” For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.