BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have promoted defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to assistant head coach, according to a news release sent out by the team on Wednesday morning.

"I'm definitely pleased and honored that Sean along with Kim and Terry would feel moved to place that title alongside my name," said Frazier in a story posted on the Bills website. "I don't know how much it changes my role. I feel like Sean and I communicate on so many things regarding our team. I just appreciate that our ownership along with our head coach felt the desire to put that title next to my name. Just very appreciative."

Frazier was hired by the Bills in early 2017 to serve as defensive coordinator. He previously served as a head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and played in the NFL with the 1985 Chicago Bears.

Other Bills coaching news

The team also announced the following moves:

- Offensive quality control coach Marc Lubick was promoted to Assistant wide receivers coach/game management.

- Defensive assistant Jim Salgado was promoted to Nickel coach

- Offensive assistant Shea Tierney was named Assistant QBs coach and coaching assistant Ryan Wendell was named Assistant offensive line coach

