Buffalo Bills preparing for possibility of season with limited or no fans in the stands

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In a move that indicates there will likely be limited or no fans in the stands at games this season, the Buffalo Bills sent a letter to season ticket holders informing them of their options. One choice is to get a refund.

Below are the guidelines listed in the letter from the Bills:

Based on current guidelines, we are taking the following steps for the 2020 season:

We are deferring all season ticket memberships for the 2020 season. All Season Ticket Members will maintain their season ticket location and account seniority for the 2021 season.

Season Ticket Members will have the option to apply any money paid towards their 2020 season tickets as an account credit or be refunded.

Season Ticket Members that apply money as an account credit will have exclusive access to 2020 single game ticket sales for available seats if spectators are permitted. We will have multiple single game ticket sales throughout the season as capacity is determined. In any limited spectator scenario, seating capacity in the stadium will be reduced, seat locations may change each game, and all members may not be able to purchase tickets for every game they want to attend. Additional ticket purchase limits and other restrictions will apply and be communicated before any ticket sales.

Members that apply money as an account credit will also have access to the NFL Membership Club benefits that include a complimentary subscription to NFL Game Pass, access to mobile NFL RedZone, NFL Shop discounts and other league partner discounts (some restrictions apply).

Any tickets that have been forwarded to date will be invalidated. Any tickets that have been resold to date through NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek will be cancelled and the purchaser will be refunded.

The letter includes a message saying that the team is preparing for the possibility of a "limited amount of spectators being able to attend games for the 2020 season." The Bills indicate they are in communication with New York State on evolving guidelines for large scale events like professional football games.