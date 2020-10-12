Bills sign GM Beane to contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year contract extension, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years. The length of the contract was not announced, though it’s likely to coincide with coach Sean McDermott, who was signed to a four-year extension in August. McDermott’s contract runs through the 2025 season. Beane is in his fourth season in Buffalo after moving up the ranks of the Carolina Panthers’ front office. He was hired in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.