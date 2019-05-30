ALBANY, N.Y. — Alain Kaloyeros, developers Louis Ciminelli of Buffalo and Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi of Syracuse — are all appealing convictions connected to the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging scandal.

Attorneys laid out their argument in a 60-page document filed Wednesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. For more on the appeal, visit the Buffalo Business First website.

Ciminelli was sentenced to 28 months in prison back in December of 2018.

WGRZ's nonprofit partners at Investigative Post broke the story of the Buffalo Billion program bid-rigging. Click here to view a collection of reporting on the issue.