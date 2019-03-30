BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens opened its Spring Exhibit Saturday, March 30th.

New features were added to the exhibit for the 2019 season, including a mini-farm. The farm features rabbits, ducklings, and baby chicks, and the farm is included in the price of admission.

The Easter bunny will pay a visit to the Botanical Gardens on April 13th, 19th, and 20th. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students, and $6 for children.

The Spring Exhibit will be on display from March 30th until April 28th from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

More information about the Spring Exhibit can be found here.