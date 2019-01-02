BUFFALO, N.Y. — A sprinkler system burst in a third floor wing of a downtown nursing and rehab facility Friday morning.

Representatives from the facility say about 60 residents were relocated to other parts of the building. Buffalo Fire officials originally said the residents were going to be evacuated.

Buffalo fire officials says there is extensive damage totaling $1 million at the Buffalo Center for Rehab and Nursing on Delaware Avenue near Utica.

They say residents may be displaced anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks, some to a sister facility, others possibly to local hospitals.

