Brockport man caught with loaded gun in carry-on at Buffalo Niagara Airport

A Monroe County man is facing a federal fine after an x-ray machine at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport spotted a handgun in his carry-on bag.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the findings happened Monday during routine screening.

The Brockport resident claimed he lost the gun, which was loaded with five bullets, four years ago and didn't realize it was in the bag.

NFTA Police at the airport were notified. The man surrendered the firearm to officers to be documented and destroyed.

“Claiming that you did not know you had a loaded gun with you when you arrive at the airport is no excuse,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. This individual now faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”